A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against nine individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Emerson Estupinan Beltran, soliciting prostitution, third-degree felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Umesh Omprakash Jiandani, soliciting prostitution, third-degree felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Sijin Thomas Kurian, soliciting prostitution, third-degree felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Adam Scott Hunt, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Adam Scott Hunt, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cynthia C. Eufracio, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 23, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Chikamgbolu Ofili, robbery, a second-degree felony, April 27, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Princess McCarter, injury to a child/elderly person or injured person with intent to cause bodily harm, a second-degree felony, April 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vanessa Prado, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, April 28, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Vanessa Prado, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between five and 10, a third-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Diana Nicole Nabeel Arafat, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
