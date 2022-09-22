A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Kristhyan Josue Moreno, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, July 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kristhyan Josue Moreno, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, July 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Junior Alexander Cruz, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jonathan Josue Ramos-Hernandez, burglary of a habitation, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Loany Rodriguez, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Loany Rodriguez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cristie Ann Evans, assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
James Dylan Hausler, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, July 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Stevie Allen Sprouse Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 27, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Warren Oneal Johnson, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, July 6, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Keerston Malek Wilkerson, aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony, July 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Cameron Keshaune Webb, aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony, July 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.