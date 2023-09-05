A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 11 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses. Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Mark Rivera Luna, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Mandy Lea Melder, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, May 27, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Juan Francisco Euceda Zavala, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, May 17, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Francisco Javier Torres, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Justin Shaun Torres, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, June 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Justin Shaun Torres, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Eric Clay Grohman, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, June 3, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Eric Clay Grohman, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 3, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Benjamin Bakary Toth, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, June 6, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Dalila Anabel Anaya, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of credit or debit cards, numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, June 8, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Demonte Jamal Ragston, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 16, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Lawrence Ray Martinez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, June 19, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Donneka Abraham, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, June 20, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
