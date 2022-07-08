A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 23 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Detravius Bell, engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony, April 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Samuel Ayodeji Idowu, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Samuel Ayodeji Idowu, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, May 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joshua Paul Griffin, money laundering, between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, Sept. 29, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Evan Hale Burlew, continuous violence against the family, a second-degree felony, May 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Marin Galvez-Meza, money laundering, between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, Nov. 11, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Damien Marques Peters, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Cordell McCarter, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Jan. 21, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rodrigo Garcia Jr., driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, May 28, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Joey Liendro Jr., theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, June 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Joe Albert Carranza, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, June 11, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Lori Ann Robinson, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, June 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tedulo Diaz-Linares, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, June 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Andrew Burke, capital murder with remuneration, a first-degree felony, June 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Asma Momin, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 15, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Nicholas Taylor Parker, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 4, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ahmed Dwayne Collins, accident involving injury, a third-degree felony, April 18, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Rickel Tonio Baker Jr., injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury, a second-degree felony, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Tenaiya Charles, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Colton Aaron Plummer, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, May 3, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Detravius Bell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kevin Christopher Vermeer, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, May 19, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Geovanni Villatoro, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Apollonia Keashaune Bynum, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.