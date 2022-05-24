Instead of telling my children how or what to feel in every hypothetical scenario or real-life situation, I guide them on how to use critical thinking.
They received the same basic life rules most kids do and understand which words and tones are appropriate when expressing themselves.
But I don’t live by the children should be seen and not heard mentality. I never liked that as a kid, and I despise it as an adult.
I don’t condone insolence, indecency, or illicit behavior; however, I believe there are spaces for youthful voices and views.
The youth can come to the table with their questions and desires to understand, and contribute to, complex matters.
The older I get, the more I understand young people aren’t cups to be poured into.
They’re sponges consciously and subconsciously absorbing whatever comes across their path — the good right along with the bad. The sense right along with the senseless. The joy right along with the pain.
And they, too, are forming opinions about what they’re experiencing.
Unlike seasoned adults who have been through the turbulent waves of life more than once, the youth don’t always have the tools or resources to navigate the waters when they get too rough.
They don’t always have the background, history or experience to understand how to unpack, analyze or process all the information they ingest.
That’s when the discernment of the older generations applies.
I’m in that older generation category and will eagerly share advice, support or serve as a sounding bar should someone genuinely want or need it.
If I can help young people avoid certain pitfalls, find a balance, or better understand life, I consider that time well spent.
And I’m as keen to learn from the youth as I am to impart knowledge.
Beyond technology and trends, the youth offer a particularly nuanced perspective about our society and the direction in which it is heading.
Growing up, my parents effortlessly shielded us from harsh news and waves of unrest around the nation.
All they had to do was steer us away from the TV, and after processing the information, they could break it down to my brother and me in ways that didn’t make us bitter and hateful.
It allowed us to become more observant and critical thinkers. It made us more hopeful than fearful.
We don’t have that luxury anymore.
As we are getting the news, the youth are, too, at the same time, unfiltered, unprocessed.
Mass shootings, hate crimes, climate change, political and civil unrest, a virus sweeping across the world, sex scandals, odd advancements in science, the opioid crisis, the wrongfully convicted, bans — the ease in which the youth can absorb information of the hostile or cynical nature is evident.
Then, add to the equation those individuals or groups who thrive on spreading misinformation and hate plus the general desire to ignore, or worse, encourage venomous rhetoric, and the result is a recipe for never-ending chaos.
Hate without a break.
And still, we continue to leave the youth out of the conversation — because they’re children; because that’s how it was when we grew up; because we assume they don’t have the capacity to understand.
Instead, we tell them: This is bad. This is good. This is wrong. This is right. Love this. Hate that.
Then we turn them loose.
Some of them do well.
Others respond by reveling in contempt and brutality and express themselves accordingly when reacting to half-truths or outright lies.
I can’t single-handedly change our society for the better, but I can help encourage a better direction through one youthful person at a time.
So if a young person asks me if they can sit at the table, I will scoot over and make room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.