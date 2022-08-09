"Technology makes it possible for people to gain control over everything, except over technology." —John Tudor.
Saw an ad on TV last week about a vehicle offering a panoramic one-piece electronic display for the entire dash. Everything to control the car in one big wide electronic screen.
Maybe I'm becoming my father, but my first impression was, "Why?" He never owned a car with power seats or power windows. Always said those were unnecessary luxuries that cost too much money to fix when they needed repairing.
I used to laugh at him. I'm laughing now, however, at knowing what my kids will say about me when I'm gone. It's a generational thing. What goes around comes around. Their kids will one day laugh at them, too.
Call me old-fashioned. But for someone who marveled at the invention of the fax machine, heralding it as "futuristic," reality has proven little more to me than how high tech equates to high frustration.
My VCR still flashes "12:00 AM," reminding me I don't have a youngster at home to set it for me. And yes—I still have a VCR.
When Lee was still at home, were cruising through town in the used red Chevy pickup that was to be his first vehicle when he got his license. On that day in the mid-1990s, the high-tech, multi-button, seek and scan, digital time, AM-FM, cassette, autorewind, nuclear powered, double-knit radio was tuned to an oldies station. The same station it stayed on because once I got it dialed in, I wasn't about to change It.
"Dad, can we listen to something else," asked Lee.
"Well," I hesitated. "I kind of like that Chuck Berry tune that's playing right now."
"You can't work the radio, can you," he said.
"Sure," I retorted. "I just want to listen to oldies right now."
Reaching for the radio, Lee said, "This Is how you change stations." He pushed a button, and the volume jumped to a nine on the Richter scale. Widows vibrated. Leaves fell off trees as we drove by. Windshields cracked in cars. Dogs howled.
"Turn that thing down," I shouted. I knew Lee couldn't hear me. I just hoped he could read my lips.
Instead, he hit another button, and the whole face fell off the radio. It landed on the floor. He looked at me, the piece on the floor, and said, "That's the wrong button, too, huh."
We replaced the radio's front panel with all the buttons, but the volume remained unchanged. Even worse, the errant device had crash landed on a rap station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.