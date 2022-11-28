Think back five years to the frenzy of news reporting and commentary over what was called Trump-Russia “collusion” — the allegation that the 2016 Trump campaign conspired with Russia to fix the presidential election.
Most of the coverage, and especially the commentary, seemed predicated on the belief that collusion did, in fact, take place.
But later, in one of history’s great never minds, the extensive investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller was unable to establish that Trump-Russia collusion — prosecutors called it conspiracy or coordination — ever occurred at all. The Mueller team spent years investigating an alleged crime and in the end concluded they could not establish that the alleged crime even took place, much less who did it.
The striking feature of the media’s collusion talkathon in 2017 and 2018 was that much of it was based on secret evidence.
There were super-secret recordings of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, talking to the Russians.
There was secret evidence gathered by a secret FBI investigation.
There was secret testimony to Mueller’s prosecutors. And there was, famously, a secret dossier of Trump allegations. (Unlike the other examples, the dossier was actually revealed early in the investigation, which led fair-minded observers to suspect, correctly, that it was a fraud.)
Why re-tell that story?
Because there is a new special counsel investigation of Trump, now a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed the new counsel, Jack Smith, to investigate two matters: Trump’s alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot and the “investigation involving classified documents and other presidential records, as well as the possible obstruction of that investigation.”
What is notable about the second topic, the documents investigation, is how much, like earlier probes, it is based on secret evidence.
There is no doubt that Trump, when he left the White House, kept a significant number of documents from his presidential years.
Why did he do so?
The Washington Post recently reported that Justice Department prosecutors have concluded that Trump’s motive “was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos.”
The Biden Justice Department had looked hard for some kind of nefarious motive behind Trump’s actions and all it could come up with, if the Post is correct, was a desire for high-end souvenirs.
Nevertheless, Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate.
