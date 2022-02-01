I believe every citizen should be able to vote but if President Biden wants everyone to get Covid shots then he shouldn't have a problem requiring every Citizen who wants to vote to vote in person with legal proof of identity and residency. If you can wait in line for hours to be tested for Covid then you can get in line to vote.

Kuy Kuykendall

Pecan Grove

(0) comments

