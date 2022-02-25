The Herald has published several editorials in the past couple of months taking to task former Mayor Bill Benton and city councilman Tim Krugh, who are leading the charge to overturn the results of last November’s city election.
That’s the election in which a majority of voters approved a splash pad for Travis Park and a nature center for Seabourne Creek Nature Park.
Benton and Krugh don’t approve of the projects and have vowed to kill them at all costs.
They circulated a petition calling for the council to vote down both projects by refusing to fund them and their design and construction. If not, the petition demands, the council can place both projects on the ballot in the upcoming city election. If the council does not do either, then the city will face a possible lawsuit. From whom, we still don’t know.
Caught up? Good.
Naturally, those who signed the petition and those who support the former mayor are outraged the newspaper took an editorial stance against their demands.
Still, voters have spoken. A majority want the projects.
To subvert their will is un-American and un-democratic.
So, The Herald is standing up for democracy.
For, if not us, who? And if not now, when?
Newspapers have a time-honored history of sharing their opinion on topics of public concern.
The reason we do that is simple: Most people don’t want to expose themselves to public humiliation and shame or face the wrath of the people in power. (See Letter to the Editor, below).
We could always pen less confrontational editorials, say, about the values of specific civic organizations or fundraisers and benefits. And we write those from time to time.
In this instance, we must stand up for what is right. Rosenberg voters have spoken loud and clear. Their will should be carried out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.