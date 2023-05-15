Leon Aldridge

"Oh, them golden slippers

Oh, them golden slippers

Golden slippers I'm a gonna wear

To walk the golden street."

— 'Golden Slippers' song lyrics by James Bland (1854 – 1911)

Bluegrass music came from across the way in downtown Nacogdoches Saturday when we walked out of Dolli's Diner. I recognized the well-known spiritual popularized by bluegrass musicians in the early half of the last century.

James Bland, the song's credited writer, is also said to be the first man to put the 5th string on a banjo.

Which reminded me. My banjo needs new strings.

The music riding afternoon Spring breezes emanated from the front porch of the General Mercantile and Old Time String Shop. The instrumental harmony blended in bluegrass style is a Saturday staple on the corner sidewalk outside Steve Hartz's place of business.

A seat on the narrow concrete ledge along the front of the building was a great spot to kick back and soak up the ambiance and the weather on a great day outside in East Texas.

Hartz personifies laidback. It's the signature mood of his business. And his attire; blue overalls. He even talks slower than the frantic rush of most people in today's digitally charged race-to-craziness society. And always with a smile.

The crowd varies. Saturday's circle of pickers included Hartz, another mandolin player, a guitar player, a banjo picker, a fiddle player, and a dog napping at their feet. Norman Rockwell would have been proud.

By the way, do you know the difference between a violin and a fiddle? A violin has strings. A fiddle has strangs. That's not been confirmed by the Old Time String Shop crowd. Just something I picked up on hanging out with musicians. Better than me. Which is just about everybody who plays.

Steve has been the owner and proprietor of the String Shop and Mercantile Store for 43 years that I know of. He describes it as "maybe not be the only place left in America where a fiddle tune played by a pot-bellied stove is a regular occurrence and phone calls are still answered on an old wooden crank-box phone. However, we can't help but wonder if there is another old general store that makes and sells banjos, flutes, and wooden spoons and offers stringed instruments for sale along with things like washboards, hand-made brooms, oil lamps, mayhaw jelly, and tin toys.

