"Oh, them golden slippers
Golden slippers I'm a gonna wear
To walk the golden street."
— 'Golden Slippers' song lyrics by James Bland (1854 – 1911)
Bluegrass music came from across the way in downtown Nacogdoches Saturday when we walked out of Dolli's Diner. I recognized the well-known spiritual popularized by bluegrass musicians in the early half of the last century.
James Bland, the song's credited writer, is also said to be the first man to put the 5th string on a banjo.
Which reminded me. My banjo needs new strings.
The music riding afternoon Spring breezes emanated from the front porch of the General Mercantile and Old Time String Shop. The instrumental harmony blended in bluegrass style is a Saturday staple on the corner sidewalk outside Steve Hartz's place of business.
A seat on the narrow concrete ledge along the front of the building was a great spot to kick back and soak up the ambiance and the weather on a great day outside in East Texas.
Hartz personifies laidback. It's the signature mood of his business. And his attire; blue overalls. He even talks slower than the frantic rush of most people in today's digitally charged race-to-craziness society. And always with a smile.
The crowd varies. Saturday's circle of pickers included Hartz, another mandolin player, a guitar player, a banjo picker, a fiddle player, and a dog napping at their feet. Norman Rockwell would have been proud.
By the way, do you know the difference between a violin and a fiddle? A violin has strings. A fiddle has strangs. That's not been confirmed by the Old Time String Shop crowd. Just something I picked up on hanging out with musicians. Better than me. Which is just about everybody who plays.
Steve has been the owner and proprietor of the String Shop and Mercantile Store for 43 years that I know of. He describes it as "maybe not be the only place left in America where a fiddle tune played by a pot-bellied stove is a regular occurrence and phone calls are still answered on an old wooden crank-box phone. However, we can't help but wonder if there is another old general store that makes and sells banjos, flutes, and wooden spoons and offers stringed instruments for sale along with things like washboards, hand-made brooms, oil lamps, mayhaw jelly, and tin toys.
"At the General Mercantile and Old Time String Shop, we don't use a computer because our 1890s cash register works fine, and we don't have air conditioning because there is usually a good breeze whipping through the windows. Come in and rediscover that life can still be simple if you want it to be.
"The best things in life are free," he concludes, 'but we can sell you a banjo and a cane pole."
Another reminder that my banjo needs new strings.
I know Steve has been in business at least since 1980 because I still own a banjo he sold me. And I know that date not because I have a good memory, but because I have a historical peg to pin it.
I also purchased banjo lessons from Steve. Driving back to Center from Nacogdoches after a class the night of December 8, 1980, I heard a news bulletin on the car radio. Like it was yesterday. "English musician John Lennon, formerly of the Beatles, was shot and fatally wounded in the archway of the Dakota apartment building, his residence in New York City."
I also know attempting to learn the banjo was a significant leap for me. My ability to play music included 8-track tape players and bass horn in high school and college bands. But what I lacked in skill, I made up in desire. Back then, I rode a motorcycle to far-reaching parts of East Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas many weekends to bluegrass festivals because I loved the music made with stringed instruments. And the banjo was my favorite.
Did I mention mine needs new strings?
I persevered painfully to produce clumsy resemblances of Foggy Mountain Breakdown and Cumberland Gap before kids and moves relegated the instrument to a closet. Some three decades later, I was still fantasizing about making music on stringed instruments when Thomas Morrison walked into my office and laid a Taylor guitar on my desk with a challenge. "If you really want to play, I will help you learn."
Granted, he wanted to sell me a guitar. Which he did. But between him, master musician Dickie Gilchrist, and a well-worn copy of "Guitar for Dummies," I marked progress as the day the dogs didn't get up and leave the room when I played.
Today, I can navigate some two or three-chord numbers with someone playing lead. But I haven't touched the first object of my desire since the Regan era. I think about it whenever I stop in the Old Time String Shop on a lazy spring afternoon. When I listen to music, relax, and watch people wave as they drive by.
And when I tell Steve one more time, "I need to bring my banjo over; it needs new strings. And I might want to try it one more time."
Before I "walk that golden street."
