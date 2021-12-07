“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” —George Bernard Shaw, (1856 –1950) Irish playwright, critic, polemicist, and political activist.
Writers love finding new or rediscovering forgotten words that are fun. I was reminded of that while reading Mattie’s column last week where she wrote, “In all my half a century of writing for newspapers, I've never used a word which would send the reader to the dictionary to see what I meant. The fact is I couldn't spell it anyway. Maybe you notice that I use nickel words instead of four-bits words in my weekly writing.”
Mattie Dellinger wrote columns for the Center newspapers for decades before she passed away in 2013 at the age of 101. Her timeless columns are reprinted in the Light and Champion every week.
I was privileged to work with Mattie during my years in the 1980s at the East Texas Light and the Light and Champion, and to call her my friend. I remember her saying often in our weekly editorial meetings. “Never use four-bit words when nickel words will do.”
At that time, we used to call those collections of four-bit words “gobbledygook.” That’s the fun word I remembered last week, and a word that my mother used often. The dictionary defines it as, “Unclear, wordy jargon.” Unclear messages to the point of absurdity are something that has been compounded in many ways since I first heard the word.
Some blame it on attorneys and the courts. Some blame it on the government. Some even blame the media. Regardless of who takes the rap, oversimplification of communication (gobbledygook) has reached the point of ridicule.
Whatever you read: handbooks, procedures, directives, even washroom instructions are too often worded so “simply” that even a Harvard graduate has no idea what the Sam Hill some things are supposed to mean. I’m betting even Sam himself doesn’t know.
For example, “Effectively communicate to personnel the required procedural data to enable effective implementation for the methodologies delineated.” A more easily understood version today might be, “Shout it a little louder or post it next to the coffee pot in the break room.”
Try this one, “Make an attempt to perceive the expectations and expectations concerning the applicability of these programs to the functions and capacities of their intended utilization.” See how much easier it gets once we understand. This one surely means, “Figure out what the customer wants.”
I read one the other day that was, “Integrated logistical programming capability for incremental transitional time-phase projections.” I think you or I would have just said, “One thing at a time.”
Some of these were found in an old clipping that Mattie or someone found during those years we worked together. A faded copy of “The Editorial Eye” that included no individual attribution to offer also included advice to “Effectively terminate all processes for project development.” It was determined by someone smarter than me that it means, “Stop working on this and find a new job.”
We no doubt figured out at one of our meetings with Mattie that, “Our preliminary projections of capitalization benefits have essentially been prove to be severely underrated.” That one is easy. “Hello, we tried to tell you we needed more money.”
The real classic use of two-bit words was, “A substantial increase in expenditures for fiscal resources to implement the optimum enhancement of conference room facilities was translated to mean, “The new executive washroom is going to cost more than we thought.”
Gobbledygook need not be limited to business communication, insurance policies, or legal language. It can easily be adapted to everyday or casual conversation with very little imagination. When your wife says, “He metamorphosed into a laid-back mode with potential for a deeper transitional state,” all she is really trying to say is, “Don’t disturb the baby, he’s almost asleep.”
And when someone at the next neighborhood get together shouts, “Let’s have a little better integration of our individual efforts in our harmonious group interactions,” … just sing on key.
Truthfully, Mattie’s advice is still the best.
So, do you know what it means to be categorized as a “polemicist” as was George Bernard Shaw in the above introduction? If you didn’t, I didn’t either, so I looked it up. “A person who engages in controversial debate.” Now we both have a new word to use.
Contact Leon Aldridge at leonaldridge@gmail.com. Other Aldridge columns are archived at leonaldridge.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.