"Doing what you love is the cornerstone of having abundance in your life."
— Wayne Dyer (1940 - 2015), American self-help author and motivational speaker.
- - - - - - -
"So, your mom was in the newspaper business and earned the nickname, Inky," someone who knew my mother remarked last week. "I guess you just followed your mother's path. Doing something both of you obviously enjoyed?"
"Nothing could be farther from the truth," I laughed. "I spent five years getting a four-year degree to do something I soon learned was not what I wanted to do the rest of my life. But at that time, working for a newspaper was the farthest thing from my mind.
"I can honestly say, however, despite taking a diverse path to get there, there's nothing I might have done that I can imagine enjoying more."
My mother's newspaper years at the Mount Pleasant Tribune were best chronicled by another Tribune employee and one of my mother's good friends, Ida Burnett.
In the August 12, 1984, Tribune story bearing her byline, Miss Ida wrote, "Since 1967 when Inky Aldridge started working for the Tribune, she has seen the paper distribution increase from five carriers to 29 routes in 1984 and grow into the computer age."
"When I came to work," the story of her retiring began, "it was to help out because Hazel Palmer (first of three generations of Palmer family Tribune ownership) was out of the office so much with her husband who was sick at the at time. The office was in a building at the present location of the new jail.
"I was one of about eight or ten employees and I did just whatever they asked me to do," she said. "I gathered information for the Police Record from police, sheriff, etc. worked classifieds, took news, hospital notes, obituaries, weddings, club news as well as worked in the circulation department," she recalled.
According to my mother, Mozelle Rhea worked in classifieds and was a reporter, Amy Flowers was in production, and Joyce Lane was a typist. "Her husband, Leon, moon-lighted," Burnett's story continued, "and came in to do the mail at night, tie bundles and some of the time, carried the paper to the printer in Gladewater.
"In 1968, The Tribune was moved to its present location, 111 East Second Street, and I remember helping with that move," Mom said. "The whole setup was in what is now the front office. The building was the former Dr. Pepper Bottling Plant the Palmers bought from Otis McMinn. There was also a barber shop where R.B. Palmer (second generation of Palmer family ownership) now has a private office.
"The (building) space included the upstairs where the Odd Fellows met years ago before they built their place on the Texarkana Highway. The business grew, and Nortex Press was formed in 1973. The newspaper operation eventually filled the entire building which was remodeled several times in the process," she said.
"I have been in the circulation department and have seen the addition of a circulation manager and finally going to computer several years ago," Mom continued. "There is also a route manager now. It's a big business … circulation is over 6.000 on Sundays now."
"I have enjoyed my work, and working with (everyone), but it is time now to quit and retire from the newspaper work," Mom concluded.
