Bryan Bowling
Trust. It's a small word, but its construct is of incredible power and meaning. We engage in trust every single day of our lives, and it’s often taken for granted.
When you sit down at your favorite restaurant and order that savory dish you’ve been endlessly anticipating, you trust that it will be lovingly prepared, cooked to perfection and delivered with care. When you discuss deeply personal matters with a medical professional, you trust to be treated with dignity and respect. When your four-legged companion looks up at you with those soulful eyes, they are entrusting you with their very lives. Indeed, trust is the very DNA of a healthy relationship. Why, then, do we not demand the same level of trust and expected outcomes from education?
When you or a loved one walk through the doors of an institution of higher learning, the same degree (no pun intended) of trust must exist. Indeed, when you belly up to the education bar and place an order with your hard-earned dollars–for the large "EDU special", medium rare, with a side of certification–you darn well better get it, precisely as ordered. No tricks, no gimmicks, no bait-and-switch… education, not indoctrination. Demand it and hold those entrusted accountable.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.