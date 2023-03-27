“Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.”
– Orhan Pamuk, Turkish novelist, screenwriter, academic, and recipient of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Literature.
Spending time outdoors last Saturday was energizing. East Texas Spring at Mother Nature's best.
The afternoon came with one slight distraction. A dog barking somewhere in the neighborhood.
Dogs bark because they're dogs. They bark at cars. People. Bugs. Leaves. They also bark sometimes for reasons known only to dogs. Their bark is often understood only by those who have known the unconditional love of man's best friend.
Forty was in my rear-view mirror when daughter Robin wanted a puppy. My excuses as to why she shouldn't have one were creative but futile. The terrier mix puppy we adopted, she called, "Bug." A happy little creature someone had thrown away. In the trash. Literally.
Together, those two taught me that anyone who says, "it's just a dog," is missing one of God's greatest gifts. Watching them got me in the game, but the hound that touched my heart was a basset needing a new home. "Max."
Max lived with Bob and his wife in Lufkin. But then, a move from the country to a condo that just wasn't big enough for two people and a big dog was where we met.
Again, I made excuses to my kids, but …
Heading back to our new home in the Hill Country that afternoon, Max had no idea what was in store. Neither did I.
Bob had taken great care to tell me about Max. He gave me baby pictures and a letter of apology. One of Bob's friends wrote it to Max after she casually referred to Max as "just a dog."
"He's a fine dog," Bob said. We usually go for Saturday morning rides and burgers. You can cut the veggies on Max’s. Then, after that, we just ride around and smoke a cigar."
In addition to his culinary and recreation history, Bob added, "If he ever barks at night, check on him. He's hungry, lonely or hurting."
Home late that night in Bandera County, it was quick to bed for everyone. We tried to make the old boy comfy on the big back porch with a bed, water, and a midnight snack. I had no more than turned out the lights when I heard it. "Oof." First, one bark, then two deep bass notes, "Oof, oof."
As I stepped out onto the porch in the dark, I heard a rhythmic "Thump, thump, thump." The big dog's tail pounding the porch.
