Rosenberg city councilman Tim Krugh doesn’t approve of the city’s plans to build a splash pad at Travis Park.
He’s whined about it since he was sworn into office last November.
First, he objected to the cost.
This week he complained about the health hazards associated with splash pads, notifying the council that two people have died at splash pads in Texas since the May election and those communities are being sued for those deaths.
Krugh has even helped collect names for a petition to halt the project, grousing to his colleagues on the council that “we” could have collected more names without the time constraints.
Mind you, citizens voted overwhelmingly for the Travis Park splash pad.
But that hasn’t stopped Krugh and his supporters from trying to derail the project.
He has a right as councilman to vote against the project, even lodge his opposition
to the project.
Heck, he has a right as a citizen to petition against the proposed project.
But we have to wonder when he will accept the will of the people. The people
have spoken.
They voted in favor of the park.
Seventy-five percent of voters approved the splash pad project — over 5,000 voters.
Even so, Krugh and 350 others who signed their names to a petition want a second election.
Krugh and his followers are hoping they can put the project on the next ballot
and have it overturned.
What if citizens vote in favor of the splash pad a second time, will Krugh and
his group petition for another election?
Will Krugh and his supporters accept the results or demand a third election?
How many times will they demand to have the project put up for election?
Mayor Pro Tem Marc Morales said he agrees somewhat with Krugh, in that "things have changed since the issue was approved by voters. However, he added, the city council that voted to put the project on the ballot last May “miscalculated” the number of people who would vote for the project (More people voted for the splash pad than expected).
But Morales is equally wrong.
The issue had been thoroughly debated, discussed and vetted by the council
before they threw up their hands and decided to let the citizens vote on the
matter.
Complaints that the ballot language was confusing are also wrong.
Here’s the ballot language, and it’s pretty clear: “Citizens vote whether to
approve construction and maintenance of a splash pad, to be paid for by the
Rosenberg Development Corp. in an amount of $575,000.”
Here’s an idea: Why don’t we keep holding elections until Krugh is replaced?
Yeah, that doesn’t sound very Democratic — or fair — either, does it?
