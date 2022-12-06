Long-time readers of this newspaper will remember former managing editor Bob Haenel’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” column. Now that Bob’s retired, we decided to collaborate to continue testing our readers’ knowledge about Frank Capra’s 1946 classic.
First, some background on “IAWL.”
“IAWL” takes place on Christmas Eve in Bedford Falls. The central character is George Baily, played by the legendary Jimmy Stewart.
George is a man who’s always done what he had to do, not what he wanted to do which was travel, see the world and build skyscrapers. Donna Reed plays his wife, Mary, who’s loved George since she was a little girl.
There’s Uncle Billy, a forgetful relative who helps manage the family business, the Bailey Savings and Loan. Then there’s Mr. Potter, the meanest and richest man in Bedford Falls. Money is lost, George loses hope, and a would-be angel comes to show George what life would be like if he’d never been born.
When the movie first came out, it wasn’t successful. Not until Ted Turner bought the rights to the long-forgotten film in 1986 and showed it non-stop on his new cable channel, TNT, did the movie become a beloved holiday classic.
This movie is more than a film about a miracle taking place on Christmas Eve. The frustrations and driving forces still ring true.
George Bailey is many of us – stuck in a job because we have obligations, dreaming of places we’d love to visit but know we’ll never get to and not having enough money to give our family all the material things they want.
This movie is one of Bob’s favorites and mine. His wife, Denise, and I believe Bob is George Bailey. He helped so many of us at the newspaper as well as people in the community. I doubt Bob knows just how loved he is in this area.
The moral of the story is one George learns. Someone who has friends is the richest person around. Bob and I hope you give “It’s a Wonderful Life” a chance and, remember… every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.
Here’s the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” quiz. Answers are at the bottom. Good luck!
In which ear did George Baily lose his hearing?
What was George’s father’s name?
How much money did Uncle Billy misplace?
What’s the name and rank of George’s guardian angel?
