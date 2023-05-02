The 88th Legislative Session ends this month. Sine Die, or the official end of the session, will be on May 29th. We have a lot left to do before Sine Die, but the House passed some major legislation this past week and the final budget is taking shape. Let’s dig into the budget first, because it is not as easy to find public information about how the conference process works.
This session, the Texas budget will be a House bill: House Bill 1. It alternates every session, so last session, the final budget was Senate Bill 1. Up until this point, the House and Senate have each worked on their own version of the budget and passed each off their respective chamber's floor.
Over the interim, the Appropriations Chair formed the Base Budget, which was the filed version of HB 1. In the House, each member of the Appropriations committee was assigned a subcommittee where they focus on specific pieces of the budget. One subcommittee covers Article II (that’s my subcommittee), one covers Article III, another has Articles I, IV, V, and the last has Articles VI, VII, VIII. Each subcommittee has a Chair and the Appropriations Committee as a whole has a Chair (Greg Bonnen in the House). Chairman Bonnen generally covers Articles IX and X.
Each subcommittee then met with agencies that are funded by their article(s). Article II is the health-related piece of the budget, and one of the largest, and includes DFPS, DSHS, and HHSC. The agencies each requested a list of exceptional items that had not been funded in the Base (which is relatively standard). The subcommittees then held hearings and heard public testimony from the agencies and stakeholders about the exceptional items and chose which ones to fund.
The members of the House then had the opportunity to submit riders, or additional programs or projects they wanted to see funded that weren't covered in the Base Budget or adopted in the exceptional items. The subcommittees then determined which of the riders to adopt, not adopt, or send to Article XI. Article XI is a sort of holding area for items that have not been funded, but will be reconsidered in conference.
Riders can be sent to Article XI for a lot of reasons, such as being contingent upon the passage of legislation, needing additional clarification on the request, uncertainty about available funds to cover the program, consistency in reviewing regional requests, or other reasons. Each subcommittee handles the adoption of riders differently. Article II, for example, has funding set aside for regional mental health programs but will review the total number of programs in conference to ensure sufficient coverage statewide. Article III funding is largely dependent upon the passage of legislation so they will continue to review funds and make decisions as bills make their way through the process.
On Budget Night, all the members of the House were able to put forth amendments to change the budget. These amendments were voted upon by the full House. The product that was voted out of the House on Budget Night became the House Budget and was sent to the Senate.
The Senate Finance workgroups have been undertaking a similar process in reviewing exceptional items, riders, and then amendments. They amended HB 1 to produce a budget approved by the Senate. In order to resolve the many differences in the budgets passed by the two chambers, the House and Senate appointed Conferees who will make the final determinations on HB 1. In Article II, the conferees will be Senator Kolkhorst, and myself.
In conference, any item can be removed from the budget or updated, whether an exceptional item, rider, or floor amendment. The article conferees, along with Chairman Bonnen and Chairwoman Huffman, will have the last word on the Article they cover. The conference process continues until approximately mid-May as the budget must account for bills that are likely to pass but will cost money to implement.
The Article II conferees began meeting to work through the differences in the House and Senate versions of the budget. There is a lot of ground to cover and many important decisions to make, but I am fortunate to be working with a Senate counterpart with a tremendous amount of experience in Article II. Senator Kolkhorst is also my senator and we have been fortunate to work together on many significant issues for our area over the years. I am very optimistic that we will adopt a robust, yet fiscally conservative budget that improves the lives of Texas families.
In addition to the budget, the House has been working on major legislation that will make a difference in the lives of Texans. The members are spending hours on the floor deliberating dozens of bills. The list below is far from comprehensive, but it highlights a few big ones that passed the House recently.
HB 3: Improving School Safety. Chairman Burrows filed this bill following the intensive investigation into the heinous shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School. The investigation exposed numerous ways the legislature can continue to invest in safer schools, as addressed in HB 3. These include: a highly trained and armed security officer on each campus, standardized school security oversight and operations, updated building standards for secure schools, comprehensive audits of school security plans, required regular meetings between school district leadership and area law enforcement, and adoption of cutting edge security technology by directing a portion of the $1.6 billion school funding increase towards school implementation of technology, training, and monitoring.
HB 11: Investing in Texas Teachers. This bill authorizes over $500 million for recruitment and retention strategies for teachers, waives all teacher and certification fees for teachers entering the field, allocates nearly $100 million per year for stipends for teachers practicing a year long residency, updates the Mentor Program Allotment to incentive new teachers to participate in mentorship programs, requires a review of how various requirements are affecting teachers’ working hours, and requires TEA to collect data on teacher vacancies in all public schools.
HB 9: Expanding Access to Broadband. Many Texans continue to struggle with access to the internet. HB 9 expands Texans’ access to broadband, improving access to healthcare, education, and emergency response. This bill improves the lives of Texans by improving access to essential services.
We still have many bills making their way through the legislative process in both chambers. This includes property tax relief, more infrastructure investment, school choice, election integrity, and more. Bills need to pass both chambers before their consideration by the Governor. Constitutional amendments must pass both chambers and then they are placed on the ballot for consideration by the people. If a bill is signed by the Governor or an amendment is approved by the majority of voters, it becomes law.
