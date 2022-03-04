This past Monday, C-SPAN was covering the Russian-Ukrainian war debate in the United Nations General Assembly.
The speeches were, in large part, inspiring, cautioning, and heart-felt.
The Ukrainian representative’s address stood out with its passion, at one point speaking directly to the Russian people.
But it was what occurred at the end of C-SPAN’s coverage that was remarkable to me. The announcer broke in to say that coverage was ending to switch to the U.S. House of Representatives to take up proposed legislation dealing with student hair styles and hair coloring. So, while the UN is debating issues concerning national sovereignty and the anticipated refugee upheaval, the people’s house is debating hair coloring, which is no doubt an important issue to some, but the juxtaposition of the two debates was startling.
First, I thought, really, at this time that’s what the House is debating?
But then I also thought, maybe we are fortunate to be able to focus our attention on a matter that is not a life-and-death issue.
Are we better off, safer or just unconscious that we can spend our time debating the color of students’ hair, while in another part of the world a war is raging. I don’t know, but we should recognize it truly is a luxury to consider that question while bombs are falling elsewhere at present.
Howard L. Katz
Richmond
