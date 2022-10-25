Denise Adams

Recently, my grandson asked if we had any party favors for his upcoming birthday celebration. I told him to look in a cabinet in the hall. That’s my catch-all place for things that don’t have a home anywhere else.

A few minutes later, he came running back into the kitchen, claiming he’d found all kinds of treasures.

“Show me what you found,” I said smiling.

He held up a plastic bag with three jumbo packages of straws in it.

“Why do you have so many straws?” he asked.

“Well you never know when you might need a straw,” I replied. “Maybe they were on sale and that’s why I bought so many.”

Then he held up a bag filled with empty grocery-store plastic bags.

“Why are you keeping all these plastic bags?” he asked.

“You never know,” I told him. “I might need a bag to put your muddy shoes in it or I might want to put all the mismatched socks in one of those bags.”

“But so many?” he said.

I hung my head in embarrassment. It was time to ‘fess up.

The real reason for the plastic bags was I’d heard stores were going to stop making plastic bags. Shoppers would have to bring their own bags in a move to save money. I wanted to have some in case that prediction became a reality.

A plastic bag stuffed with other plastic bags might’ve been a bit overkill.

The real reason I had all those plastic straws was because I’d heard a doomsday report about plastic straws being phased out. We’d have to use metal straws – how to sanitize those will never be clear to me – or paper ones that fall apart after one sip.

So I stocked up.

