Sugar Land Skeeters’ new name: Just my two cents, but “Space Cowboys” is a demeaning name. Those who chose it are clueless. Don’t they know that “Space Cowboy” is a 1960’s term for pot head?!!
Maybe they were smoking something during their decision process.
But I’m hopefully cynical.
Maybe it’s just a ploy to get the public’s attention. The organization’s leaders can redeem themselves by asking for public input on their rebranding efforts.
I would vote for something like “Sugar Land Stars” if they wanted a tie-in theme for the Astros franchise.
What do you think?
Wayne Poorman
Rosenberg
