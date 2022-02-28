I have followed local politics all my life, and I am very grateful that we have a local newspaper to inform citizens of local issues.
I am more than grateful we have civic-minded, unselfish citizens who are willing to serve on school boards and city councils.
They care enough about their schools and city to sacrifice hours of personal time and subject themselves to criticism from friends, neighbors, and the editorial comment of the local newspaper.
Contrary to the statement in yesterday’s editorial, I am no ‘outraged’ your paper took an editorial stance on the petition question. yes, “if not you, who?” However, I cannot recall a prior editorial in your paper using the immoderate language and vitriolic tone as did the editorials on Feb. 17 and 20. As a signer of the petition, I am not “outraged” but disappointed in your editorials.
I signed the petition because of the serious misgivings concerning the splash pad project aftr the news reports of the deaths of two people related to splash pads. I hoped the council would reinvestigate the wisdom of the project in light of the news reports.
I did not consider my action to be “un-American” or “un-democratic.” I do not think former Mayor Bill Benton is “power mad.” If he were, he would not have been a proponent of term limits. I do not think the council people who supported the petition were Mr. Benton’s “henchmen.”The newspaper’s portrayal of Bill Benton did a disservice to him and his motives.
The paper’s portrayal of Tim Krugh was also a malicious disservice to the current councilman.
Maxine Phelan
Rosenberg
