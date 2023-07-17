Ok, its going to get rough on the way to the election next year. But do we have to grovel in the dirt? This week Fort Bend Herald featured in its opinion page several writers. Entertaining and down to earth. And then comes the Democratic shill Froma Harrop. Her acid comments do not belong in a hometown newspaper. For instance her comments: “Say what you want about Pres. Trump, he would sell Alaska to V. Putin and throw in our nuclear secrets. He would tell his deplorables.....”
This is HATE speech, any way you cut it.
Star Parker, on the other side, instead gives samples of data, and perspective and does NOT attack, even the Biden Crime Family, which we all know is stealing everything they can get their hands on.
Tom Stell
Richmond
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.