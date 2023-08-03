AUSTIN – Texas students are about to strap on their favorite backpacks filled with supplies and the hope of a new year, and TxDOT is calling on everyone to be extra cautious in school zones and around school buses to help keep kids safe.
School zones can be a chaotic place with children possibly dashing in and out of traffic, and unfortunately, crashes can and do happen. In 2022, there were 746 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in 23 serious injuries. The most common causes were driver inattention, speeding and failure to yield the right of way.
There were also seven people killed and 51 seriously injured last year in the 2,305 crashes involving a Texas school bus. Driver inattention and speed were also the top factors in those crashes.
TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, pay attention and follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid costly fines and tickets.
Tips for Driving in School Zones
Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since last school year.
Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.
Stop and yield for people in crosswalks.
Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.
Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.
Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.
Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.
Tips for Drivers Sharing the Road with School Buses
Follow at a safe distance, keeping in mind that school buses make frequent stops.
Always stay alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.
