Hector Villagómez Silva

April 22, 1929 ~ June 24, 2023 (age 94)
Hector Villagomez passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at home with family by his side. He will be forever remembered for his strong work ethic and dedication to his family home and garden. We celebrate his long life well lived.
Hector was born in Hidalgo, Texas, on April 22, 1929. He moved to Rosenberg, TX with his wife of 71 years, Margarita Villagomez, and siblings in 1950. He worked for the railroads in his early years, and later, as a lifelong member of the Laborers union, worked for EBASCO to build many of the power plants in the greater Houston area. He owned and operated a nursery and concrete patio furniture business with his wife and children. He dedicated his life to his family and home.
Hector was always available to lend a hand to anyone who asked, including his church, friends, and neighbors.
Hector was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Elodia Villagomez, six brothers, one sister, and two children, Hector Jr. and Hernán. Hector is survived by his wife, Margarita Villagomez, as well as his four children: Heriberto, Mabel, Eleuterio, and wife Karen, and Elias Villagomez. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 5 pm to 8 pm at Davis Greenlawn Chapel with Rosary at 7 pm. on Thursday June 29, 2023. A Celebration of Life Funeral services will begin at 10 am June 30, 2023, with mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe church. Interment at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery following church services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
