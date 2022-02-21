In an attempt to overturn a legitimate election and halt the construction of a splash pad and nature center, former Rosenberg Mayor Bill Benton and his henchmen on the council are spreading unfounded fears.
Their latest scare tactic: the Travis Park splash pad will cause foot fungus on children.
Benton, who could not run for office last election because of term limits, can’t seem to let go of power.
As mayor, he voted against both projects but many on the council supported them.
So the council, at that time led by Benton, threw up their hands and said let the voters decide.
And voters decided overwhelmingly in favor of the splash pad and nature center.
Outraged that voters would be so dumb as to approve the projects, Benton enlisted council member Tim Krugh to help him draft a petition to have the election results overturned.
They used a little political trickery — as if often the case when someone is attempting to dupe the public. The petition, if adopted by the council, would prevent the city from hiring contractors to design or build the splash pad and nature center, in essence cutting funding from the projects and killing them.
The petition also called for the council to put the projects before voters for a second time.
Fortunately, the majority of the council supported the wishes of the voters, and voted against the provisions of the petition.
So Benton is now attempting to stack the council with people he believes will do his bidding. Benton and Krugh have recruited George Hext-Contreras to run for At-Large Position 1, presently held by Krugh, who has filed for mayor. Benton has recruited Keith Parker to run against District 1 incumbent Isaac Davila, Hector Trevino to run for District 3 and George Zepeda Sr. to run for District 4.
All five of these candidates — Krugh, Hext-Contreras, Parker, Trevino and Zepeda signed the un-democratic petition that would disenfranchise thousands of legitimate voters who supported the projects.
To ensure his candidates are elected, Benton, with Krugh’s willing assistance, is frightening voters with tales of high taxes and safety issues.
But neither project will require higher taxes.
The projects will be paid for by the Rosenberg Development Corp., which gets its funding from sales tax revenue — you know, those nickels and dimes you pay in tax for soft drinks and candy bars at the convenience store. The RDC receives hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax revenue each year, some of which is budgeted for quality of life projects, like a covered pavilion at Becerra Park, or a splash pad and nature center.
By the way, visitors and travelers also pay sales tax when they stop to gas up, dine or stay in Rosenberg hotels.
Once The Herald exposed this distortion of the facts, Benton and Krugh changed tactics and began spreading fears of property taxes being used to maintain the splash pad.
But they don’t tell their supporters that city planners expect the cost of maintaining the splash pad to be around $25,000 annually, or that there are so many homes and businesses in Rosenberg that the cost per taxpayer will be mere pennies.
That’s because 1 cent of the tax rate raises about $315,000.
Now Benton and Krugh have turned to spreading fears of safety issues and lawsuits.
“TWO CITIES IN TEXAS HAVE BEEN SUED BECAUSE OF THEIR SPLASH PADS!” they’ll tell anyone who will listen.
But they don’t tell them that cities are sued almost daily in Texas by someone who slipped and fell on neglected sidewalks or just-mopped floors, or by people whose automobiles were rear-ended by city-owned vehicles, or whose autos were illegally searched by police. How many former city employees have filed lawsuits against the city for false termination in the last five years? Several that we know of. Are we going to stop hiring city workers, stop hiring cops, stop mopping floors?
Besides, the company that will likely build the splash pad builds dozens of splash pads every year in communities across the nation.
The company wouldn’t do much business nor make much profit if cities stopped hiring them because of safety concerns.
So now Benton and Krugh have turned to scaring little old ladies with tales of foot fungus.
Yep, the little kiddies will come down with foot fungus if they splash around in the splash pad.
At some point, we have to ask: “Have you no decency, sir?”
