I wanted to respond to the editorial (Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021) suggesting that asking for an election on the Splash Pad is totally the idea of Councilman Krugh. That is far from the truth, as each person that signed the petition is making the request.
There are those of us in the Community that felt this item should never have been on a National Election Day, but on a Rosenberg City Election.
I say this because everyone did not have proper information and to be honest who would vote down something for children if you aren’t informed.
The reason this is a second attempt is many people who signed the petition the first time had their names removed for various reasons. My name was removed for signing Fran instead of Frances. Richard was removed for being sloppy. That happened to enough names it drew the count below the signatures needed. Shame on us, rules are rules.
So much has happened since that Election, Covid being No. 1. Personally, I’d rather have a pool. That allows for exercise, competition, and such.
Putting this on the next City Election in my opinion would be the prudent thing to do.
Fran Naylor
Rosenberg
Editor’s note: The editorial clearly pointed out that Krugh and 350 other citizens had signed a petition demanding the splash pad project be abandoned or placed before voters in the next city election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.