I had a pleasant experience with the Fort Bend Animal Shelter and wanted everyone know about it in case they find themselves in this predicament. Thursday morning I discovered a stray dog in my front yard. It was a young friendly dog that looked to me like he was a black Lab mix and so I took and posted information both online and printed flyers around the neighborhood mailboxes. My wife was able to call the Fort Bend Animal Shelter and they sent out someone to pick up the dog. My wife was concerned and worried that the dog might be put down and was assured by the shelter that they were a no-kill shelter. They came out and picked up the dog and took a burden off our hand. Thank you Fort Bend Animal Shelter. I just wanted everyone to know that our county is lucky to have these dedicated people running the shelter.
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
