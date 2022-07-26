Early one weekend morning, I was in a downtown area, looking for a place to park so I could explore a city green space. The parking garages were closed, and the only choice was to parallel park on the street.
I know this to be true because I circled the block four times, hoping to weasel out of parallel parking. I do not possess that skill, nor do I have a smart car that’ll park for me.
With no other choice, I took a deep breath and attempted the maneuver, cutting the wheel and backing in.
Not good enough, so I tried again and again.
By this time, especially with all that turning and twisting, the car had to be practically touching the curb.
I got out, looked, and my car was about two feet away from the curb. I decided that was close enough. I turned the engine off and enjoyed the green space.
Sometimes, close enough is good enough.
Sewing is that way for me. I decided to make some pillow shams, a project I haven’t tackled since my boys were in diapers.
After the third YouTube video of demonstrating how to find the exact middle of the material, I threw the tape measure against the wall,
There was no way I was going to get those seams exactly 18 and an eighth inches apart.
Instead, I eyeballed it.
There wasn’t an equal hem on both sides of the sham, but the seams were hidden. They were good enough and close enough and, from the front, the shams looked nice and neat.
In this case, a guess was good enough.
For years, I’ve made pancakes so now I eyeball the dry mix and the milk, and most of the time, I get pretty close the first time.
But I don’t have to be exact. If the batter’s too runny, I add more dry mix. If it’s too thick, I add more milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.