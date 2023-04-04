Gertha Johnson was born on December 11, 1925, in Fort Bend County. She passed away on March 26, 2023 at 6:49 am.
Gertha is survived by her children; Rev. Larry L. Johnson (Shellie), Rev. Leonard Johnson (Lois), Rev. Donnie Johnson, Sr. (Rita), Rev. Joel Johnson (Sara), Rev. Willie Johnson, Sr.(Annette), John Johnson, Marsha Thompson (Steve), Jackie Johnson, Judy Johnson, son-in law, (Joe Williams). 30 grandchildren, 53 great-grand-Children and 45 Great-Great- Grand Children.
Gertha loved life and will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life and love viewing will be held at the Pageville Missionary Baptist Church 4131 Clayhead Rd. Richmond, Tx 77406 on Friday April 07, 2023 from 6:30., to 8:30 PM.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023, viewing 10:00 AM to 12 noon. Service to follow at 12 noon at the
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
16138 West Bellfort St.
Sugar Land, Texas 77498
Rev. Amos Jones, Pastor
Rev. Donnie Johnson, Sr. – Officiating
Rev. Larry L. Johnson – Eulogist
Rev. Arlon Potts – Pageville Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor
Funeral Service Entrusted To:
FORT BEND MEMORIAL PLANNING CENTER
15006 Highway 6 | Rosharon, TX 77583
Office: 281-710-4893
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.