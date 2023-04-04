Gertha Johnson

Gertha Johnson was born on December 11, 1925, in Fort Bend County. She passed away on March 26, 2023 at 6:49 am.

Gertha is survived by her children; Rev. Larry L. Johnson (Shellie), Rev. Leonard Johnson (Lois), Rev. Donnie Johnson, Sr. (Rita), Rev. Joel Johnson (Sara), Rev. Willie Johnson, Sr.(Annette), John Johnson, Marsha Thompson (Steve), Jackie Johnson, Judy Johnson, son-in law, (Joe Williams). 30 grandchildren, 53 great-grand-Children and 45 Great-Great- Grand Children.

Gertha loved life and will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life and love viewing will be held at the Pageville Missionary Baptist Church 4131 Clayhead Rd. Richmond, Tx 77406 on Friday April 07, 2023 from 6:30., to 8:30 PM.

The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023, viewing 10:00 AM to 12 noon. Service to follow at 12 noon at the

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

16138 West Bellfort St.

Sugar Land, Texas 77498

Rev. Amos Jones, Pastor

Rev. Donnie Johnson, Sr. – Officiating

Rev. Larry L. Johnson – Eulogist

Rev. Arlon Potts – Pageville Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor

Funeral Service Entrusted To:

FORT BEND MEMORIAL PLANNING CENTER

15006 Highway 6 | Rosharon, TX 77583

Office: 281-710-4893

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.