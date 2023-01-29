Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined other Democrats last week in a rally on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center to speak out against a proposed bill that would ban businesses and citizens from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying land in Texas.
“If you see injustice happening, it is important to stand up and say this is not okay,” George said. “That’s what I’m doing.”
Actually, what George is doing is what he has done since getting elected four years ago, and that is speaking out on state and national issues Democrats deem important.
In my many years here observing the courthouse, I don’t recall anyone else from Commissioners’ Court pontificating on national or state issues before George. He is obviously part of the Democratic network charged with throwing red meat to the party base.
The handful of folks present at the rally were protesting Senate Bill 147, introduced in November by our Sen. Lois Kolkhorst.
In a December press release, Kolkhorst warned, “The past several years have seen more Texans alarmed by the increased acquisition of land by primarily Chinese interests. Examples include the purchase in 2021 of over 130,000 acres in South Texas by a Chinese controlled firm. The massive parcel of land near Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio is now owned by a former member of the Chinese communist army.”
“If SB 147 were to pass, it would prohibit any future purchase of or otherwise acquiring title to real property in the state of Texas by governments or entities affiliated with these countries or their citizens,” the press release added.
Fort Bend County Republican Party Chairman Bobby Eberle issued a statement criticizing the rally, saying George had used county resources to protest the bill.
Eberle said SB 147 sought to prevent anti-American totalitarian regimes from gaining greater access to American resources.
George “decided not only to play the race card (how absolutely unoriginal), but he also used county resources to do it. He can be sure that we will be investigating any possible ethical or legal violations from promoting a clearly partisan, political event as a county function,” Eberle said on the GOP Facebook page.
Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton said, “Race-based legislation is wrong. We need to stand up and let our legislators know we will not tolerate Jim Crow again in America. The Asian community has contributed so much to our society.”
With all due respect to the DA, Iranian is not a race. Russian is not a race. North Korean is not a race.
The bill is an attempt to keep these totalitarian countries, which are not friends of the United States, from becoming more ingrained in our society. I agree with a lot of people who think the land purchases are for nefarious purposes.
These outraged Democrats should try to go to any of these countries, especially China, and try to buy some of their land near a military base.
While the final wording of the proposed law has yet to be determined, the current bill’s language does not prohibit immigrants from those countries who have become citizens from owning land.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.