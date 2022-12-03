Froma Harrop

What do I care about more? Do I care about my iPhone, my iPad, my MacBook and the two Mac desktops — or do I care more about the feed on my Twitter app? Oh, and I forgot to mention my Apple Watch.

Guess the answer.

I used to greatly admire Twitter owner Elon Musk for his championing of electric vehicles.

That Tesla (and the rocket company SpaceX) made him the world’s richest man was fine with me.

No problem here with billionaires who build great things and pay their taxes.

But Musk can’t possibly think that he can win his fight against Apple, the world’s most valuable company.

Even if that were a possibility, he’s not going about it the right way.

Of course, that’s assuming his motive is to indeed win and not just Gorilla-glue his name to the daily headlines.

Let’s accept everyone’s arguments at face value.

In the name of free speech, Musk is opening Twitter to unmoderated bigots, vaccine deniers and other assorted creeps.

That’s his right. Twitter is his toy to play with or break.

Apple, on the other hand, wants to keep the worst nastiness out of its users’ faces.

It has thus banned from its App Store sites that do not meet its standards for moderating content.

That is Apple’s right.

And it’s the right of Apple and other big corporations to not advertise on the burning dumpster Twitter is becoming.

