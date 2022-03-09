The Friends of the Albert George Branch Library will host a Spring Book Sale on Friday, March 18, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm, and on Saturday, March 19, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 9230 Gene Street in Needville.
People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, puzzles, movies, and music, all at prices that are hard to beat. Prices range from 50¢ for paperback books up to $1.00 for hardback books.
The Friends of the Albert George Branch Library organization is instrumental in funding library programs such as the children’s Summer Reading Club. Proceeds from the book sale and annual membership dues also help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the Albert George Branch Library.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
