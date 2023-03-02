With fully employed free enterprise in school choice, we would enjoy a quality product like the smartphones we all use. These phones every day have become better and better, with more and more consumer choices. School choice with a proper free enterprise process would, in the same way, quickly produce an excellent and widely available product called an exceptional education.
The system would work like this:
It could be an entity set up by a county on a local option basis, or it could be a group of counties—urban or rural or combined, or an entire state. If deemed necessary, a county or group of counties could pilot the process to allow for refinements before scaling up. The entity, however began, would divide all school tax money collected into two parts: One for students with a typical background, and the other for students who require special education, have low-income parents, or have some other need. Annually the split could be refined to allow all providers equal profit for each kind of student.
The entity would provide money vouchers or Educational Savings Accounts to parents to follow each of their children. These parents could choose to redeem them at schools required to be in the sole business of educating students. The schools would have a necessary but flexible level of vetting, but they could take many forms. I call them Educos.
A religious school would have an advantage in the marketplace as it is almost always very efficient, provides value-based education, and is already in place. The kind of education these schools provide would alone improve the values of the young in America.
With a home school, parents would be paid for their efforts but still required to meet the same standards as all other Educos. As such, the quality of their schooling would be beyond criticism.
A school established by an experienced teacher using her great ideas on teaching would also likely be very successful. There only the result, not the process, would matter. The great teachers would become rock stars earning six figures as their value to each parent became known online.
A school begun by someone having a love for children and an ability to educate could work as an individual or as a business that would hire qualified teachers and meet the standard.
An excellent public school could also meet the standard.
Highly qualified, highly skilled individuals without political bias would design tests that would be the standard. It would be administered at the outset of the school year to determine the beginning knowledge of Educo’s students. Any gaming of the system to produce low beginning test scores to make later tested progress easy would bar an Educo from the system.
The quarterly test would measure a student’s progress in learning science, technology, engineering, math, history, and free enterprise. An Educo not meeting the achievable standard would require it to return voucher funds to the parent. That requirement would be a ninety-day guarantee of results or their money back.
Educos would be required to post all results online quarterly to provide transparency to the public. As consumers with vital interests in the results, parents would therefore be able to make informed judgments. In typical free enterprise fashion, in short order, schools doing the best job would expand and grow, and others not doing so would improve or disappear.
Some will argue that those students who do not have engaged parents would fall by the wayside. Not true. Educos operating as a business would pursue all students as all would be equally profitable because of the more significant voucher amounts provided for disadvantaged students. Educos pursuing them would conceivably provide buses to poor areas, give breakfast to the children, and maybe ice cream after school to attract parents to their Educo.
Looking at the issue broadly, rural parents in some states resist school choice because they believe there are too few private schools available. Others there are concerned that it would impact the employment of locals. Educos would resolve this problem quickly as teachers and others from urban areas would move there with their Educos to meet the profitable demand. And the experienced public school staff there would likely be more highly paid to do support work for the many incoming newly added Educos.
Educos would hire great teachers, reduce costs through research and development, and with the latest technology like smartphones would become more and more creative in efficiently educating each of our children. And unlike our present public school monopoly, each would know that to stay in business, it must be better than the competition in producing an exceptional education.
