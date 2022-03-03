NOSARA, Costa Rica — A few years ago, my friend Jack Reed sat down and made a bucket list of about 100 fun and rewarding things he’d like to accomplish.
The idea was to do them before he “kicks the bucket.” There was a Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman movie with the same name in 2007.
“A lot of the items had to do with travel and adventure, but also things that aren’t so self-centered like volunteering in a soup kitchen,” he said.
I’ve known Jack ever since my family moved to Fort Bend County in the late 1970s, and he was a couple of years ahead of me at Lamar Consolidated High School.
Jack, 60, now practices law with our mutual friend Travis Terry in Sugar Land, and lives with wife Katie and children Jonathan, Austin and Kaitlin in Greatwood.
He said many of the items on his bucket list include doing things with his family, but acknowledges they all have or will have their own bucket lists.
“A bucket list is personal, but if they want to do any of them with me, that’s awesome,” he said.
I was fortunate to be with Jack this past week when he checked off one of the fun items. He said he always wanted to catch a yellowfin tuna on a deep-sea fishing trip and eat it on the boat.
The stars lined up for us to join a group of friends that included Travis for an adventure to the Nicoya Peninsula. Travis, who also lives in Greatwood, was kind enough to host us at a vacation home he built here almost 10 years ago.
The trip down on Southwest Airlines from Hobby Airport was easy, as was going from winter to the tropics in shorts, T-shirts and flip flops.
Early on the second morning, we drove about 20 minutes down the road to Playa Garza to board the Secret Spot, a 28-foot sportfishing boat with twin outboard engines.
Because the water off the Pacific Ocean gets deep so quickly, we only had to go 12 miles offshore to find the fish.
About halfway there, we were joined by a pod of bottlenose dolphins that swam with us on the bow of the boat. When we dropped our lines, we were suddenly surrounded by hundreds of dolphins.
Instead of trolling with outriggers, the captain had us cast two lines in the water at the same time and tried to stay just ahead of the dolphins. We were using silver spoon lures on 20-pound test line — one with a spinner rod and reel and the other with a baitcasting rod and reel.
We moved at a slow troll, and kept tension on the lines as we worked them back and forth to spin the lure.
When the tuna hit, it felt like lightning had struck. The tug of war was on, and we had to hold on with all our might.
Once the fish tired themselves out a bit, we’d reel some line in before they’d take more out. Eventually, we got them into the boat, but it took at least 10-15 minutes each time. Our arms felt like jello.
After lots of action, our first mate grabbed a tuna out of the cooler, found his filet knife and went to work. He thinly sliced pieces of raw sashimi, and seasoned it with soy sauce and wasabi. It’s hard to imagine anything tasting better on the water, especially with a cold beer.
Jack said he felt a sense of accomplishment since he’d checked an item off his list. Naturally, he’ll move on to the rest of his items, but added that this one would be worth repeating.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
