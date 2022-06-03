Fred Hartman

President Joe Biden has called the kingdom of Saudi Arabia a pariah, but now he’s planning to take a trip there to grovel before them after getting assurances they will increase crude oil output.
It’s another example of a politician going back on his word in an attempt to get elected or stay in office.
Biden knows the Democratic party is headed toward a pummeling in the November mid-term congressional elections as gasoline prices approach $5 a gallon in many parts of the country, and he’s trying to mitigate the damage. But it may be too little, too late.
Many of our federal lawmakers are upset with the Saudis over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018. He wrote critical pieces about the monarch.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler while his father remains in ill health, has been blamed for Khashoggi’s killing, but has denied he ordered the hit despite contrary reports from U.S. intelligence agencies.
We’ve also found out in the sports world this week that it’s OK for America to buy oil from Saudi Arabia, but not OK for Americans to play in their golf tournaments.
Golf pro Dustin Johnson and other players are under criticism for defying a PGA Tour warning of being suspended if they play in the new Saudi-sponsored LIV Tour.
The Saudis are dangling lots of appearance and prize money before Johnson and the other golfers, and it’s hard to see how this will endear them to the public in light of the Khashoggi murder.
Nevertheless, this situation seems bound to end up in court. It’s hard to see how the PGA Tour will be able to prevent golfers, who are independent contractors, from playing on another tour.
The players aren’t Tour employees and aren’t under contract, either.
n n n n
DEPLORABLE POLICING: The more we learn about the Uvalde police response to the shooter at Robb Elementary School, the more it makes our blood boil.
The cowardly conduct by police officers as they stood by and allowed the shooter to murder the 19 children and two teachers is as bad as it gets. The officers had a duty to confront the killer, not to worry about getting shot.
How do you live with yourself and have any self-respect after that, much less continue as a police officer?
Uvalde police also couldn’t get their story straight afterward. What’s so hard about telling the truth?
As the Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan wrote in her column, it’s the biggest police scandal since George Floyd’s death in May 2020.
It took a tactical team from the Border Patrol to take the shooter down more than an hour after the incident started.
There should be mass firings on the Uvalde police force for a day that will forever live in infamy.
n n n n
KEEPING IT REAL: Caitlin Jenner, the former gold medal decathlete at the 1976 Montreal Olympics known as Bruce Jenner, must have the highest profile of any transgender person in the world.
Jenner was interviewed on Fox News this week about former Penn collegiate swimming champion Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who said she doesn’t think transgender women are a threat to women’s sports.
Jenner said Thomas was only following NCAA rules, but disagreed with her, saying it wasn’t fair to the other female swimmers.
Jenner herself admitted she still has certain advantages of being a man before transitioning to a woman, even after extensive hormone therapy.
Asked what those advantages are, Caitlin said she can still drive a golf ball 280 to 290 feet off the tee. Wow, that’s pretty salty for any 72 year old — regardless of whether they’re a man or woman or formerly the world’s greatest athlete.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.