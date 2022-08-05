Fred Hartman

Free speech is a wonderful right we have in America, but if you lie and defame people with your words, there are consequences.
That’s what Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found out this past week when a Travis County jury ordered him to pay $4.2 million in actual damages for lies he told about the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Conn.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Heslin, testified their son died a hero after telling other students to run before he was killed.
Twenty children and six teachers and staffers were murdered by a psychotic 20-year-old man. That’s worse than the 21 people killed at the Uvalde school shooting in May.
Jones made crazy and unhinged claims on his TV/Internet broadcast that the massacre was a hoax designed to cause a government to crackdown on guns, that the parents were liars and collaborators and crisis actors were brought in to stage a fraud.
It was a despicable thing for grieving families to hear, and many said they received death threats and were harassed afterward by Jones’ followers.
The jury’s award was way below the $150 million requested by plaintiff’s lawyers, but as of this writing Friday, the jury was going to consider additional punitive damages against Jones for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
According to the jury charge, intentional infliction of emotional distress happens when someone acts recklessly “beyond all possible bounds of decency” that is “regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized society.”
Jones apologized to the families and said he was wrong in 2017, and claimed he didn’t hurt them on purpose. He also testified during trial that his comments were “absolutely irresponsible.” But the damage was already done.
Still, if you read certain media accounts, some critics think Jones shouldn’t be liable for any damages and are portraying him as a victim.
They clearly don’t get it. Jones’ offensive speech is protected, and no one prevented him from making so many unhinged comments about Newtown and everything else under the sun. But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be held accountable.
Jones is also not going to jail for his speech, and can continue to say whatever he wants even though YouTube and other social media companies removed him from their platforms long ago.
Perhaps the silver lining to the verdict is Jones might be able to pay the damages.
Jones said after the verdict that $4.2 million was more money than he and his company have, but “we are going to work on trying to make restitution there.”
But then Jones, the charlatan that he is, went on to characterize the trial and the judge as unfair, saying he couldn’t defend himself in the punitive damages phase.
