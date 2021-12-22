Fred Hartman

Today’s issue of the Fort Bend Herald is dated Dec. 26, but we’re putting it in your hands before then because the U.S. Post Office is closed Saturday on Christmas Day.
I’ll be hunkering down with my wife and kids, and our plans are to have a family Christmas Eve dinner then take a drive around town to check out the lights.
Then maybe we’ll have hot chocolate and watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” before waking up and seeing what Santa Claus brought. Oh yes, and eat some of the sinfully tasty English toffee my wife Laura makes each year.
My 9-year-old twin boy and girl provide most of the Christmas entertainment and excitement around our house. “Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Frosty the Snowman” are staples on our television set — and still my favorites.
Naturally, there are all kind of questions and comments about Santa Claus and his reindeer, but one thing I didn’t expect was to get quizzed a few weeks ago by my daughter about how “Santa’s handwriting looks a lot like Daddy’s.”
I was aghast and caught off-guard, so I immediately protested that I had no idea what she was talking about. Besides, Daddy always eats his cookies and doesn’t leave any leftovers. Naturally, Laura was there to back me up 100 percent.
Needless to say, we don’t expect either one of the kiddos to be saying the same thing about Santa’s handwriting this year.
The most popular items on the kids’ gift lists this year are LEGO sets and Houston Astros gear, particularly that of Jose Altuve. By the way, what are you supposed to do with all the LEGOs that build up year after year?
Christmas is a wonderful and joyous time, and we have to do our best not to let the negativity in the world spoil our good times. We should keep our focus on what’s most important, and that, of course, is remembering that God sent his only son Jesus to save the world. That’s what it’s all about, not materialism and presents.
It’s been a particularly challenging time for many people our family members know. Some are in the hospital and one family suffered the complete loss of their home in a devastating fire. They’re in our hearts and prayers.
And then there are others we know (including in our extended family) who’ve come down with Covid-19.
We’re pretty sure it’s the omicron variant because the people we know all seem to be experiencing mild symptoms. Still, everyone wants to avoid getting the virus because that means being in quarantine and missing out on most of Christmas. Such a bummer.
I hope we can look at the omicron variant as a blessing and a big milestone passed in a few weeks if most symptoms continue to be mild and it doesn’t require a large number of hospitalizations.
But we’re all having to deal with it to some degree whether it’s family, co-workers and friends. If you know someone who’s struggling this holiday season, reach out in person or with a phone call.
It may not seem like that big of a deal as you read about it here, but if you’re on the receiving end of one of those calls, it is. Letting people know you love and care about them is a great gift. It also doesn’t cost anything.
It can be another way of keeping the Christmas spirit alive and well. Stay safe and God bless you.
Reach Fred Hartman by e-mail at fbh@hartmannews.com.
