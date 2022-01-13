Fred Hartman

I became fully vaccinated this past week, but it wasn’t for Covid.
It was for shingles. I’d already taken care of the Covid vaccine and booster.
I don’t want to play doctor in the newspaper, but just about any physician you talk to will probably encourage you to get a shingles vaccine if you’re over 50. That’s because it’s a painful and devastating experience for many people when they get it.
At its most severe, shingles can last for multiple weeks, causing burning pain and even blindness in some instances. No one wants to go through that or be out of commission that long.
Of course, I’d heard about shingles my entire life, but it was always one of those things that older people get.
Then I came down with shingles in August 2020 at 55. That’s not exactly old, but not young, either.
I was fortunate to have a mild case. In fact, I thought I had some sort of rash from swimming in a lake with my kids and wearing someone else’s life jacket on a boat. When the annoying rash hadn’t gone away a week later, though, I went to see my doctor.
She took one look and immediately diagnosed the rash as shingles, and gave me a prescription that helped mitigate the symptoms.
Shingles comes from the herpes zoster virus that’s similar to the chicken pox, which I had as a second grader in the early 1970s. That virus lies dormant in our bodies, and can become reactivated later in life.
Since the Center for Disease Control says 99 percent of Americans 50 and over have had the chicken pox, that means just about everyone can get shingles.
My doctor encouraged me to get the Shingrix vaccine, but the pharmacist told me to give it some time from when the infection ended because it could otherwise cause another outbreak.
So, I waited a year and got the first of two doses last August. You’re supposed to get the second dose between two and six months later, and I pretty much split the difference and got my second dose this week just shy of five months later.
I felt fine the day of the shot, but the next day felt fatigued and achy. My left arm was also sore and red at the injection site. I guess that’s supposed to mean my immune was working.
I didn’t have fever, nausea or chills the way that some people do. Other people have no side effects.
Shingrix side effects can be similar to Covid symptoms, but I knew better since I’d already had the first shot and my wife had gotten the shot before.
According to the CDC, Shingrix, which replaced Zostavax as the preferred vaccine, is more than 90 percent effective against the virus.
Supposedly, for the remaining 10 percent who still may get shingles afterward, the symptoms shouldn’t be as severe.
It’s always best to consult your doctor before getting the shingles vaccine, especially if you have certain allergies or you’re a woman who might be pregnant or breast feeding.
The CDC doesn’t specifically say how long the vaccine will work, but does say protection remains high four years after getting the shot. Shingrix has only been on the market since 2017, so I’m hopeful it will last for a lifetime.
But then again, something better may also come down the pipe. Whatever the case, I’d recommend everyone 50 and over look into getting this shot. It’s a simple and easy process, and covered by just about every health insurance policy out there.
Most importantly, it’s a hedge against unnecessarily suffering through a bout of shingles.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
