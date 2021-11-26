Fred Hartman

Rosenberg, TX (77471)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.