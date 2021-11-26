Fred Hartman

As many of us come off of Thanksgiving overindulgence, there’s some good news on the horizon about nutrition.
A story in The Guardian, a British newspaper, got my attention when it reported one of Europe’s top heart researchers has given his verdict on coffee, dark chocolate and wine.
Coffee is likely protective, dark chocolate is a joy and wine is neutral.
Professor Thomas Luscher, who was editor of the European Heart Journal for 10 years, said the answer is “more complex than a simple yes or no.”
That’s because it has to do with how often and how much of each substance is consumed, the newspaper says.
“Wine is truly a joy but at best neutral when consumed in moderation,” Luscher says. “Chocolate is a joy for our CV (cardiovascular) system, if consumed in dark, bitter form.
“And coffee? It wakes us up, less so if you drink it regularly, and at that dose of up to four cups a day, might even be protective.”
For the record, coffee, dark chocolate and wine are three things that I think put some life into living. I thoroughly enjoy all three, and have always considered them a healthy choice in moderation.
Most mornings I drink at least a cup of coffee or two to get my motor running, eat a few pieces of dark chocolate several times a week and have a glass or two of wine on nights when I feel like it. It’s usually red wine, but not always.
The story doesn’t define dark chocolate, but I consider it to be anything 80 to 85 percent chocolate. The higher the percentage, the lower the sugar content and fewer calories.
My favorite is a few squares of Theo’s pure dark 85 percent. It’s made in Seattle, and I’ve even been on a tour of the factory.
Luscher says the most beneficial ingredient of dark chocolate is flavanols, which can boost heart function and reduce inflammation.
Luscher also told The Guardian he enjoys several espressos a day, along with a couple of glasses of red wine on weekends. Notice that he doesn’t endorse adding a ton of sugar and flavored creamer in his coffee, which defeats the purpose of any heart benefits. We’re also not talking about one of those sugary Starbucks concoctions, which are liquid desserts.
Professor Paul Lesson, a professor of cardiology at the University of Oxford, calls the Guardian article a balanced assessment of these three elements of life and heart disease.
“When I see patients in the cardiology clinic, they often assume wine, chocolate and coffee are going to be bad for them,” he says. “There is obvious relief when you tell them this may not be the case.”
Drinking coffee and wine, and eating dark chocolate while you sit on the couch watching football won’t make a person healthy. It helps to eat a decent diet, exercise and not smoke cigarettes.
As one British nutritionist concluded in the story, your lifestyle matters more than how much coffee, chocolate and alcohol you consume. But as I mentioned earlier, it’s nice to put some life into living.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.