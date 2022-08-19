Fred Hartman

The world of politics is a never-ending soap opera, and I’ve been dumbfounded to hear Liz Cheney is thinking about running for the Republican presidential nomination after losing a primary race in Wyoming last week by 37 points.
Cheney was on a kamikaze mission and paid the price for leading the charge against former President Donald Trump on the Jan. 6 Committee. She’s the lone congresswoman in a solidly red state that voted 70 percent for Trump in the 2020 election.
Even though she voted with Trump 92 percent of the time in Congress and against his Ukraine impeachment, Cheney led the charge against him after his fiery speech that she claimed caused the U.S. Capitol riot.
Following her loss to the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, Cheney also compared herself to Abraham Lincoln as she teased a presidential run.
Lincoln lost House (as a Whig) and Senate races in Illinois before ascending to the presidency.
At first, it seemed like Cheney was indulging her ego as she remained defiant toward the bad Orange Man. It also seemed delusional to think she’d have any chance at winning after basically thumbing her nose at the Republican party.
But then I realized if Cheney gets in the race, her goal wouldn’t be to win. It would be to get on the debate stage with Trump and grill him about Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.
It would allow Cheney to enhance her national profile, and she’d probably get enough financial backing from anti-Trump Republicans and like-minded Democrats until the 2024 primaries start. Then her campaign would come to an abrupt ending.
But for a handful of debates, Cheney could badger Trump and get him to explain how he thinks the 2020 election was fraudulent and why he asked Georgia election officials to find 11,000 extra votes.
She could also put him on the spot by asking him why he did nothing in the Oval Office for three hours after the Capitol riot started?
When Cheney gets out of the race, she can then decide if she wants to become a well-paid Washington lobbyist or a cable news TV commentator — or maybe both. This will be on top of the “Profile in Courage” award that she’s already received this year from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.
Further, if former Vice President Mike Pence gets into the GOP race and somehow makes it to the debate stage, as well, the campaign turn into even more of a circus.
While this happens, can you imagine Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just standing there with a front row seat and watching it all go down? That is, if DeSantis gets in the race.
Trump would be put on the spot, and there’s no telling what might come out of his mouth. As one of my friends said, it might be “a pay per view TV event.”
Or, maybe Cheney doesn’t do any of that and goes back home to Wyoming to live a normal life. That’s always possible, but usually not what politicians do who’ve had a taste of power.
