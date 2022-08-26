Fred Hartman

Here’s something that’s not exactly a newsflash: you don’t have to go to college and run up a bunch of debt you can’t pay in order to get a good job.
There are plenty of other options such as community college, trade schools, the military, becoming a first responder, driving a truck or getting another job and going to work.
Too often, we see young people earning useless college degrees while running up a debt they’ll be repaying for a long time.
But now, President Biden has announced he’s opening up the cash register even more. He’s going to do something constitutionally questionable and unilaterally forgive $10,000 worth of student debt for people earning less than $125,000 a year. It’s $20,000 if they’ve received federal Pell Grants.
This is a blatant political move in an election year when Democrats are behind the eight-ball with high gasoline prices, inflation and an illegal immigration nightmare. Total student debt in the USA is $1.6 trillion.
Biden had the audacity to claim that it would be middle and working class families some “breathing room” when, in fact, the loan forgiveness will be paid for by those families.
Why should someone who drives an 18-wheeler, fixes HVAC systems or is an electrician have their taxes pay for someone who went to law school, medical school or got an undergraduate degree in anthropology?
Further, what about people who did things the right way, taking out student loans and actually paying them off?
My favorite comment about this came from Caleb Hull in a Twitter post when he said, “Canceling student loans is a giant middle finger to every responsible adult in the United States who did what they were supposed to do and paid off their debt.”
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, pointed out that “87 percent of American adults don’t have student loans. They shouldn’t have to pay off yours.”
“The broad forgiveness of student loans, without congressional approval, is both illegal and immoral,” he added. “They’re buying votes at this point.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reaction was one more example of why people don’t like professional politicians and their hypocrisy. It’s about what they think is good for the party, not the country.
Pelosi said “Biden’s bold action is a strong step in the Democrats’ fight to expand access to higher education and empower every American to reach fulfillment.”
Blah, blah, blah…
That’s a complete reversal of her position from only 13 months ago when she said, “People think the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power.”
