Fred Hartman

It seems like Fort Bend Democratic officials were following the national party script by griping about new Texas mail-in voting laws in the news conference they held last week.
This was a result of a number of applications being kicked back because of information requirements under Texas’ new election law.
But it’s not that hard to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number if you qualify to vote by mail.
Requiring proper identification for doing one of the most important things in our democracy is paramount.
At least the Fort Bend officials didn’t go on a mindless rant like President Biden and say requiring ID is tantamount to voter suppression and “Jim Crow 2.0.”
People who disagree with Biden, particularly Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, aren’t racists and bigots, either. Far from it.
The reality is it’s easier to vote than ever before. We can hardly function in society without an ID, and it’s reasonable to be asked to prove your identity when voting — and cashing a check, going to the doctor, getting a mortgage, buying a firearm and buying booze, etc.
The Democrats turned the tables in 2018 and took over every county wide office from Republicans, and hung on to them in 2020. It’s likely they’ll do the same in 2022.
What I think County Judge KP George, District Attorney Brian Middleton, County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson and state Rep. Ron Reynolds were doing is trying to rally the Democratic base for the primary and general election.
However, the statement George made about how it’s more important to vote as Fort Bend County becomes more diverse is a bunch of nonsense.
It’s always has been and will be important to exercise your right to vote — no matter what your race and ethnic background happens to be. All elections are important.
That said, it’s hard not to agree with these officials when they say it’s better to vote at the polls. That way, your vote will get counted on election night and you won’t be leaving anything to chance.
SLEEPING BETTER: I’ve been reading about and listening to Stanford neuroscience professor Dr. Andrew Huberman, who often makes social media posts and talks on his podcast about getting better sleep.
Lord knows, I’m among the many people who often struggle with sleep. Lately, the problem hasn’t been falling asleep, but waking up too early and not being able to fall back asleep.
Some of Dr. Huberman’s tips include getting outside in the morning sun without sunglasses; avoiding caffeine 8-10 hours before bedtime; avoiding bright lights after 10 p.m.; limiting naps to less than 90 minutes; and waking up and going to sleep at the same time each day.
He also recommends a natural sleep supplement regimen that can be found at https://hubermanlab.com/toolkit-for-sleep/.
Dr. H. calls sleep the best remedy for stress relief, trauma release, immune booster, hormone augmentation and emotional stabilizer.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
