Fred Hartman

There’s nothing like more ominous and fearful Covid-19 news to put a damper on Christmas, right?
It seems like the national media is reporting just that as the omicron variant spreads throughout the United States and world.
The virus is spiking, skyrocketing. Hospitals are going to be overrun. Pro sports teams are canceling games. Colleges are sending students home. Beware of your family at Christmas…especially if anyone is unvaccinated.
“We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death,” President Biden said. “Omicron is here. It’s going to start to spread much more rapidly at the beginning of the year, and the only real protection is to get your shots.”
Can you feel the doom and gloom? It feels like psychological whiplash from a president who said he would “shut down the virus” and return us to normalcy. Or, as baseball legend Yogi Berra might say, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”
Biden and the Centers for Disease Control make it sound like getting vaccines and boosters are the panacea against Covid prevention, but that’s not necessarily true.
As we read about and see in so many breakthrough cases, the shots don’t always prevent transmission and are believed to be less effective against preventing omicron. What vaccines and boosters can do is prevent severe illness and death in most instances, but that often has to do with an individual’s health condition. But getting the shots should be an individual choice, not a government mandate for what should still be considered experimental vaccines. That creates defiant citizens.
Boosters are encouraged by government health authorities because the effectiveness of the vaccines wanes over 6 to 8 months as antibodies decline.
Thus far, the bad news about omicron is it’s more contagious than previous strains of the virus, but the good news seems to be the symptoms are milder. That could change once we get more data, but it’s the best information that we have so far. It’s certainly been the case in South Africa, where the variant was discovered.
As for myself, I got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson shot back in the spring and the booster last month, which was the same shot.
I was feeling pretty good about doing that, but this week a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines over J&J because of risk of a rare blood clotting side effect.
It turns out there have been 57 cases out of 16 million doses. As some critics have suggested, perhaps J&J didn’t hire enough lobbyists.
Other than feeling some fatigue, nothing seemed to go wrong for me. But it’s too late to worry about that. The horse is out of the barn and I have no choice but to dance with the one that “brung” me.
I have fatigue from writing about Covid, but every new wrinkle of the virus affects our daily lives. I want to encourage our readers not to be consumed with all the negativity.
Of course, be smart and talk to your doctor about any concerns. But in the meantime, live your lives, enjoy your family, have some holiday cheer and most of all, have a Merry Christmas. Every day is a gift and we have much to be grateful about in Texas and America
Our readers are why the Herald exists, and we appreciate all of you more than we can express.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
