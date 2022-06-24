Fred Hartman

President Biden is getting bad advice from whomever is recommending a three-month federal gasoline tax holiday.
Putting the 18.4-cents a gallon tax (24.4 cents for diesel) on hold for 90 days would be nothing more than a temporary dopamine hit. That’s the chemical in our brains that brings pleasure.
The problem is we won’t save much money by not paying the gas tax, and then it’ll come right back and feel like a new tax again.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, if you drive an average of 15,000 miles per year, it’ll depend on the fuel economy of your vehicle as to how much you save.
Fox News looked at several vehicles with that amount of driving over three months, and came up with the following savings: $35 for a Ford F-150 truck; $23 for a Toyota RAV 4; $21.60 for a Toyota Camry; and $19.10 for a Honda Civic. If you drive a larger SUV such as a Chevy Tahoe, you’d save about $41.
As one of work colleagues is fond of saying, “Don’t spend it all in one place.”
Even if there was a federal gas tax holiday, it’s unlikely Texas would follow suit and we’d still be paying 20 cents a gallon for gas or diesel in state taxes.
The federal gas taxes are earmarked to the Highway Trust Fund to pay for infrastructure and transportation projects. With so many highways and bridges in poor condition, the last thing we should do is penny wise and pound foolish with that important fund.
A gas tax holiday won’t help Biden and the Democrats in the November mid-term congressional elections, nor will continuing to call high inflation and gas prices part of the “Putin price hike” because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Instead of kowtowing to Saudi Arabia next month as he begs the crown prince to increase oil production, perhaps Biden should encourage more domestic production by getting rid of red tape and making more federal oil and gas leases available.
COME CLEAN ON UVALDE: Even though the details continue to change, it’s still apparent Uvalde school police dropped the ball in the May 24 elementary school massacre by not immediately confronting the shooter.
Instead, 75 minutes elapsed before a Border Patrol tactical team stormed the classroom and killed the shooter.
Pete Arredondo, the school district police chief, has been placed on administrative leave and should be fired. There’s no way he can ever go back to that job. The school district is even going to raze Robb Elementary School.
Arredondo claims didn’t know he was the commander of the scene that day. Come again? That’s the antithesis of leadership.
The contradictory information we keep getting from law enforcement officials is unacceptable, and claiming they can’t release information to the public because an investigation is ongoing makes no sense.
The shooter is dead, and there’s no one to prosecute. The Texas Department of Public Safety and it’s leader, Col. Steven McCraw, should be reprimanded for not complying with numerous requests that have been made from citizens and media organizations under the Texas Public Information Act.
The DPS is being rightly sued by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio.
“From the very start, the response to this awful gun tragedy has been full of misinformation and outright lies from our government,” Gutierrez said in an eight-page petition he filed in Travis County.
If Gov. Abbott is so furious about being given bad information, then he should do something other than complain. McCraw works for him.
People have a right to know what happened on that dreadful day.
Until the tactical team arrived, the first police officers on the scene put their safety above that of elementary school children — and as a result, 19 kids and two teachers were gunned downed by that maniac.
That’s deplorable. Arredondo and others are passing the buck instead of accepting responsibility.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
