Fred Hartman

I’ve always been someone who likes cars, and have been intrigued by all the new electric vehicles coming on the market.
Who wouldn’t think Teslas are cool or the new electric F-150 pick-up trucks that Ford is making, not to mention high-end sports cars?
Naturally, one of the big selling points of E-cars is they don’t leave a carbon footprint to pollute the environment.
E-cars are also pretty expensive, a fact that seems lost on Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is encouraging Americans to buy electric cars as a way of avoiding high gasoline prices. He thinks E-cars could make a big difference in climate change.
But would they really? What doesn’t get talked about much until Buttigieg testified before Congress last week is the electricity that charges batteries in E-cars has to come from somewhere.
And that somewhere is our power grid, the same one that powers our hair dryers, coffee makers and air conditioning.
As you may know, this power is largely produced by fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal. Yes, a small percentage come from wind turbines and solar, but not much.
If everyone had an electric car and gas stations went away, that would still put a huge strain on our power grid that we currently don’t have.
Just this past week, a General Motors executive was displaying an E-car for the media in the Detroit area when a reporter asked where the electricity was coming from that was charging the car in a parking lot. She responded that it was coming from the building.
But it turned out the electricity from the building is generated by a coal plant, which is one of the dirtiest kinds of electricity. It produces hydrocarbons that are released into the atmosphere.
So, as the popularity of E-cars continues to grow, it’s a good question to ask just how much fossil fuel use would ultimately change. Are we just playing a shell game or not?
IMMIGRATION IRONY: You can’t help but roll your eyes at Eric Adams and Muriel Bowser, the mayors of New York and Washington, D.C., respectively. They’ve been complaining about border states busing illegal immigrants to their cities.
Adams was contemplating this week about how so many immigrants have become a burden to New York.
“Food, clothing, school…,” he said. “There’s just a whole host of things that this is going to produce.”
