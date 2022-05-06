Fred Hartman

The hot mess created by the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn the right to an abortion has created an ugly and emotional storm across the USA.
Abortion is an uncomfortable and heavy issue to discuss in polite company because it’s about ending a life vs. the government determining what women should be allowed to do if they have an unwanted pregnancy.
I’ve noticed many pro-abortion advocates and liberals are touting the slogan “my body, my choice,” but so many of those same people also support mandating Covid-19 vaccines.
Plus, many on the left are talking about “women’s rights” this week when a couple of weeks ago they couldn’t even define what a woman was when it came to the transgender issue and naming a new Supreme Court justice.
That’s quite a convenient position, and illustrates the contradictory and hypocritical nature of abortion politics.
At the same time, anti-abortion advocates and conservatives who are against vaccine mandates don’t have a consistent position, either. They believe it’s OK for government to make laws about whether or when women can get abortions, but not to mandate vaccines.
The draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, says the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion was “egregiously wrong from the start” and didn’t follow the Constitution. Alito applies the concept of federalism, saying states should be able to determine the legality of abortion.
In a nutshell, the 7-2 Roe decision cited a woman’s right to privacy based on the 14th Amendment, and the ability to be able to make their own medical decisions without government interference.
Roe, however, did allow states to make laws restricting abortion after the first trimester. As we’ve seen over the past couple of years, legislatures have been testing the limits of that line as seen in the Mississippi case that resulted in Alito’s draft opinion that is supported by a majority of at least five justices.
Roe also allows states to limit late-term abortions even though not all states choose to do so. President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki even declined this week to say that Biden was against abortion up until the moment of birth.
That’s a terrible position to take, and a majority of the American people don’t agree that a fetus should be aborted when the child could be viable on its own. Many of these people who believe in reasonable limits are otherwise pro-choice, too.
Federal courts are supposed to determine whether laws follow the Constitution, not make laws. But many political activists want judges to legislate from the bench if it fits their agenda.
If Roe is overturned, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pointed out this week that it would implement the “Trigger Bill” and make abortion illegal in Texas. That was part of the so-called Heartbeat Bill that became stae law in 2021.
Patrick explained the law protects mothers from any criminal or civil penalties, but allows doctors who attempt to perform abortions to be charged with a second degree felony and a first degree felony if the baby dies.
Texas women would need to travel to other states to get an abortion.
Leaking the draft opinion violates Supreme Court protocols and ethics, if not the law. Evidently, the leak came from an insider at the court who wants to improve the dismal prospects of Democrats in the mid-term elections.
The battle is just beginning.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
