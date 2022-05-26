Fred Hartman

As the dad of two third graders, the Uvalde school shooting is to me one of the most shocking and galling things imaginable.
It’s devastating to think about people dropping their children off at school Tuesday morning, only to learn hours later that they’d been killed by a crazed gunman who stormed into their elementary school with an AR-15 rifle.
What kind of a monster could bring such agony to so many families and a community? There’s a special place in hell for him.
It was the second worst school shooting in U.S. history next to Newtown, Ct., in 2012, which claimed the lives of 21 people, 19 of whom were children. Now, Uvalde and Texas are left to pick up the pieces.
As the grieving continues, our focus will turn to why this happened and what our country can do to better protect school children. The hard truth is this shooting could’ve happened anywhere.
Until 1990, America didn’t have frequent school shootings, but since then, there have been 439 incidents that have killed 301 people and injured 878, according to ballotpedia.org.
The prevalence of guns and the relative ease of obtaining them gets blamed by many politicians — and is already happening. But there are other significant factors involved such as a debased popular culture, social media, video games, a decline in church attendance, mental illness, lack of attention at home and the prevalence of psychotropic prescription drugs and illegal street drugs.
The 18-year-old Uvalde shooter was said to be a big marijuana user, and studies have shown that can cause psychosis in certain people, especially young men who don’t yet have fully developed brains.
All these factors can negatively affect mental health, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said afterward that Uvalde leaders told him their community has mental health problems. He didn’t elaborate in detail.
Abbott didn’t say whether he’d propose that the Texas Legislature increase mental health funding. Mental Health America, a non-profit organization, ranked Texas No. 33 in mental health spending in a study.
Abbott further stated that blaming guns is an oversimplification, and that other places such as New York state and Chicago have stringent gun laws that don’t prevent large numbers of people from being shot.
“I hate to say this, but there are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” he said as he was contemplating whether or not to honor his commitment to speak at the National Rifle Association convention this weekend in Houston (and the bad press that would go with it).
In Chicago, 797 people were murdered last year. In 2020, it was 772. So far, in 2022, 218 people have been murdered there.
As someone who’s a hunter and gun rights supporter, I think Texas could adopt several reasonable gun measures. First, it was short-sighted last year to pass a law allowing anyone to carry an open or concealed handgun without a license. Remember, handguns are used in most murders and gun crimes.
Second, it doesn’t seem right that an 18-year-old can buy an AR-15 and then legally carry it (loaded or not) around in public places. Perhaps the age should be raised to 21 like it is to buy alcohol.
The Uvalde shooter bought his AR-15 on May 17 and passed a background check.
What won’t help move the ball forward is the way Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made a spectacle of himself at Abbott’s press conference Wednesday when he started yelling that the Uvalde shooting was on Abbott.
It was a cheap publicity stunt as O’Rourke tried to make himself the center of attention. If he wanted to be an adult and act like a serious person, he could’ve attended the press conference, and then held his own press gaggle to passionately criticize Abbott and outline his own proposals to curb gun violence.
If O’Rourke wants to make the rest of the campaign a referendum on gun control, it may not go so well.
Don’t forget that during the 2020 Democratic primary campaign, Beto said in response to a question about his mandatory gun buy-back proposal, “Hell yes, we’re going to take away your AR-15, your AK-47.”
The hard reality is that these awful shootings are a terrible symptom of a society unwilling to address the root causes of the problem, which are complex. And they’re likely to keep happening until we find the will to disrupt the status quo.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
