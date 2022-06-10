Fred Hartman

It’s been my turn to get Covid-19 during the past week. As you might expect, it’s no fun and never comes at a good time.
We know the virus can pose serious risks for some, but not others. Many of us know people who’ve died or been sick enough to be hospitalized, while others have had light symptoms or none at all.
But on balance, infinitely more people have had the virus and recovered just fine.
Most, but not all serious cases involve older people and those with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease and immune disorders. Getting vaccinated, managing your weight, exercising, and taking vitamins (especially Vitamin D) can be beneficial, but doesn’t necessarily prevent you from getting Covid.
I’ve done all those things, and don’t know why I finally got the virus. I’m pretty sure last week wasn’t the first time I was exposed to it, either.
My first symptoms started in the early morning hours of Friday before last (June 3). I had a hard time sleeping and felt achy during the night.
When I woke up, I felt much better and went about my day. Then I exercised during lunch and started to feel achy again. I decided to take a Covid test since we had a few rapid antigen kits at home.
So, I swabbed my nose and the test immediately lit up like a Christmas tree showing I was positive. Since rapid tests supposedly have an 80 percent accuracy rate and I’m somewhat incredulous, I decided to take another test. But it was just as positive.
I’m fortunate my symptoms have been on the light side, but that doesn’t mean I’ve felt good. I’ve had a runny nose, congestion, sore throat and sneezing, along with fatigue I normally don’t get with a cold and allergies.
I never had more than a light fever, and no chills or stomach issues. My appetite never went away, either, but after the first couple of days, I noticed I’d lost most of my taste and smell. That’s slowly coming back.
After a video call with my doctor, we’re pretty certain I have one of the Omicron variants that cause less severe symptoms than the original Alpha and subsequent Delta variants. But all in all, I’ve been much sicker than this many times in my life.
It took me exactly seven days from the day I tested positive to test negative again.
Naturally, we had some family plans for the weekend centering around our kids playing in a baseball tournament, but I was out of commission and needed to isolate. Rather than face house arrest, though, I fled to our cabin in the Hill Country.
It was nice to have that option, but after being out there alone, it started to feel like the movie “Groundhog Day” where Bill Murray’s character lives the same day over and over again.
Further, I’m also considered a breakthrough case because I took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March 2021 and got a booster in November.
At best, any of the three main vaccines have a limited window of preventing you from getting or transmitting the virus. President Biden couldn’t have been more wrong (as he often is) when he said last year that Covid was “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
If you’re feeling off and concerned about giving the virus to older relatives or anyone else, take a rapid test before you go see them. That’ll improve everyone’s chances.
Perhaps vaccines can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, as Big Pharma and government officials claim. I’d like to think so, but am not sure. The age and health status of a person seem to be more important. If someone says they’re “vaccinated and boosted,” it doesn’t mean much.
We’re fortunate Omicron causes less severe symptoms even though it’s more contagious. Even though many people are still getting infected, hospitalization rates remain relatively low, especially in Texas.
It’s also hard to pinpoint how many of us are getting Covid now because so many people like me are using home tests and not reporting their results.
My advice is to have a plan in case you or any family members get Covid. Don’t be hesitant about talking to your doctor, either, whether it’s on the phone or on a virtual visit. Early treatments can be the most effective.
Just look at it as another obstacle in life that you’re going to get past. The ride may not be one you’d choose, but you’re almost certain to rebound and prevail.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.