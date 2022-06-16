Fred Hartman

After writing last week about getting Covid-19 and testing negative a week later, I wanted to give a week-after update.
As reported, my symptoms were light, but I still didn’t feel good with a combination of common cold and allergy-type symptoms. I never had more than a low-grade fever.
The first 3 to 4 days after testing negative (June 10) felt like being in neutral, however. I got tired earlier in the evening, and then would wake up tired even after a good night’s sleep.
On about the third day, I decided to get back to my exercise routine of lifting weights and a cardiovascular workout. I thought it might be a little tough, but things turned out just fine. I’ve been working up a good sweat in the scorching summer heat, and feel better afterward.
Even with that, I’m still a little tired in the mornings and have a lingering cough and stuffy nose. In other words, normal summer allergies.
I feel fortunate to have had Covid during the Omicron variants that have lighter symptoms. Omicron is more contagious, but fewer people become seriously ill, hospitalized or die with it.
As I previously said, if you get Covid, take it seriously and at least have a conversation with your doctor, if not an in-person or virtual appointment.
That way, you can take steps to minimize exposing other people and get back to normal.
VACCINE FOR KIDS? COME ON: It seems like a Food & Drug Administration advisory committee recommending that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine be approved for 6-month to 5-year-olds is unnecessary and could expose kids to unnecessary risks.
Excluding toddlers who have underlying medical conditions, I don’t think kids should get the shot.
My reasoning is kids are among the least likely to suffer serious consequences from Covid. They have a miniscule chance of serious illness, hospitalization and death.
The potential side effect profile, which includes myocarditis (heart inflammation) doesn’t seem remotely worth the risk.
Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins Hospital said “there is a distorted perception of risk” when it comes to kids and Covid. He also said many kids have already had Covid, and have natural immunity.
Makary added the FDA panel is also using distorted data that undercounts the number of cases in children and the number of adverse events from vaccinations.
U.S. Sen Rand Paul, R-Ky., also asked Dr. Anthony Fauci this week during a hearing if there were any studies that show a reduction in hospitalization or death or children that take a Covid booster. Fauci said there were not.
Paul then asked rhetorically in a Twitter post: “Then why is the government recommending it.?”
On top of that, I don’t see the upside for kids when Covid vaccines only provide a limited window of protection. We continue seeing breakthrough cases every day.
Plus, the pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer have zero liability and only seem concerned with expanding the potential market for the vaccine. They have no downside.
I offer this opinion with skin in the game, too, because I have two children who are almost 10. They’re not getting the Covid vaccine, but they get the regular recommended vaccines from their pediatrician.
When it comes to our children, especially younger ones, we should be more concerned with the seasonal flu than Covid.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com. If you have a different opinion, we welcome it. Please send us to a letter to the editor and we’ll publish it.
