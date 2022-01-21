Fred Hartman

The dictionary defines “gaslighting” as psychological manipulation that causes a victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality or memories that leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem.
After watching President Joe Biden’s often incoherent press conference this week and hearing him basically say that you’re a racist if you don’t support the bill to federalize elections, it feels like a big gaslight.
We must suspend belief to follow what he’s saying. Many Americans must be wondering what happened to the person they voted for as an supposed antidote to Donald Trump.
Biden sold himself as a moderate, but has governed as a tool of the left wing.
Biden also told a staggering whopper Wednesday when he said his accomplishments were “bigger than any president has ever gotten in the first year.”
Further, Biden has said he beat Trump fair and square in 2020 despite Trump continuing to say the election was rigged. It was the largest turnout in presidential election history with more than 158 million ballots cast.
But now, Biden is singing a different tune about whether or not the 2020 mid-term elections will be fair since his election bill will not be passed. He says if you don’t support his bill, you support Jim Crow 2.0 and voter suppression. He makes no sense.
Thankfully, the election bill was defeated in the U.S. Senate several hours after his press conference in a vote that would’ve changed the filibuster, a Senate tradition that requires 60 senators vote to bring legislation to the floor.
The 800-page bill — which seemed unconstitutional in many ways — would’ve taken election power away from states. It proposed taking redistricting away from state legislatures every 10 years and giving it to a federal commission; weakening voter identification laws; allowing everyone to vote by mail and removing the right of states to determine voter eligibility.
Further, the bill would’ve automatically registered people to vote without them signing up and let convicted felons vote when released from prison. Essentially, it was a big power grab by Democrats, but it didn’t get full Democratic support thanks to Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Perhaps the most offensive thing from Biden came during a speech in Atlanta last week when he said if you didn’t support federalizing elections, you were on the side of notorious racists such as George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis (Wallace and Connor were Democrats).
It made me wonder who has the president’s ear that would write such a divisive speech and make angry voters even angrier? Remember, this came from a president who called for unity in his inaugural speech a year ago.
““Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” Biden said. “We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured. My fellow Americans, we have to be different than this. America has to be better than this. And I believe America is so much better than this.”
It seems like Biden’s trying to convince us we’re crazy if we don’t buy into his revision of history and reality. But we know better.
It’s also safe to say his inaugural speech hasn’t aged too well.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
